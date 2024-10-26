GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Why do you need 50,000 acres for Amaravati: Chinta Mohan

Published - October 26, 2024 09:46 pm IST - Tirupati

The Hindu Bureau
Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan leading a protest in Tirupati on Saturday.

Senior Congress leader and former Union MInister Chinta Mohan has questioned why Andhra Pradesh capital Amaravati needed 50,000 acres of land when the national capital Delhi was built in just 17,000 acres and New York city was constructed in 14,000 acres.

Leading a protest over delay in completion of Amaravati in front of Tirupati Municipal Corporation office here on Saturday he said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should answer to the people why he took a loan of ₹12,000 crore from HUDCO (Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited) and at what interest rate. The city of Amaravati was being constructed on the Krishna river. How much would it cost to raise pillars from a depth of 100 metres and construct buildings, he asked.

Dr. Chinta Mohan wanted the government ro reveal the extend of land purchased by VIPs and political leaders in Amaravati. The government should announce the deadline by which it intends to complete works in Amaravati, he said. He criticised Mr. Naidu for putting hurdles in some housing projects for women from economically weaker sections in Tirupati in the past.

