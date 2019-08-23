Why disturb Amaravati, Galla asks YSRCP government

Upping the ante against the YSRCP government, senior TDP leaders on Thursday charged it with creating a confusion in the minds of the people on the Capital city, Amaravati.

Addressing the media here, Guntur MP and a key member of the CRDA committee Galla Jayadev said the YSRCP had been opposing the location of Amaravati since the beginning.

Accusing the Ministers of making conflicting statements, Mr. Jayadev said Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana’s comments had created a confusion in the minds of farmers and investors. “Capital cities should be engines of growth and they should be living entities. Amaravati has been envisioned as a world-class Capital, but it is surprising that the Chief Minister has not even responded once addressing the concerns of locals. Tenders worth ₹35,000 crore have been called for taking up construction works, out of which works costing ₹9,000 crore have been completed already,” he said. “Former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had not thought of discontinuing the work done by his predecessor N. Chandrababu Naidu, who had built Cyberabad. But why is Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy trying to disturb Amaravati?” Mr. Jayadev questioned.

‘Complete Polavaram’

Former Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao said the suspension of the government’s order pre-closing the tenders for the Polavaram project by the High Court was a slap in the face of the YSRCP, which he said was making efforts to scuttle the project.

“The very origin of the YSRCP is linked to awarding the Polavaram contract. Soon after coming to power, the Chief Minister though of awarding the contract to his own men. But the High Court verdict has put an end to such efforts. We urge the government to complete the Polavaram works as soon as possible,” said Mr. Umamaheswara Rao.

‘Smear campaign’

Former Minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad also echoed similar views. Reverse tendering was nothing but an attempt to smear corruption charges against Mr. Naidu, he said.