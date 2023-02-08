Why did YSR Congress not speak about Andhra Pradesh’s development for four years, asks BJP leader

February 08, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar questioned why Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not protest the non-inclusion of Special Category Status (SCS) in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 at the time of bifurcation of the State, and sought to know why YSR Congress Party (YSRPC) MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy was speaking about the development of Andhra Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha only now after four years.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Mr. Satya Kumar said several projects came to a halt as the State government did not provide land and contribute its share of ₹5,000 crore.

The Central and the State governments had entered into agreements for the implementation of those projects when Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was Chief Minister. The present State government, headed by his son Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, could not fulfill its commitments thereof, Mr. Satya Kumar said.

The State government has not submitted the revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project but was making false claims that it was pending clearance by the Centre, he alleged.

Mr. Satya Kumar said that on its part, the Centre gave the required funds for the State to cope with the impact of bifurcation but it would not be acknowledged by the State. He sought to know which industry has been brought to the State by the YSRCP government.

As far as the capital was concerned, the BJP leader said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy dashed the hopes of development of Amaravati by proposing to shift what he called the executive capital, to Visakhapatnam.

In fact, thousands of farmers who gave their lands for the development of Amaravati were cheated, he said.

It was strange that the YSRCP leaders who were talking about continuity of governance were silent about their government’s bounden duty to implement the decision on the city capital taken by N. Chandrababu Naidu when TDP was in power, Mr. Satya Kumar said.

Mr. Satya Kumar said the Centre was committed to providing special financial assistance to A.P. and asserted that it would be equally beneficial as the SCS.

The YSRCP government got a book published on the corruption that allegedly took place in the execution of the Polavaram project during the TDP regime. It should tell the people why no action has been taken so far if its allegations were true, Mr. Satya Kumar demanded.