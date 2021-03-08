Why did you raise liquor prices, woman asks MP

YSR Congress leaders were taken aback on Sunday during their election campaign in Kadiri municipality when a woman asked Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav and Kadiri MLA Pedaballi Venkata Sidda Reddy why the government had raised the prices of liquor.

During their campaign, the MP and MLA greeted a woman at her doorstep when she told them that her husband’s liquor addiction was taking a toll on the family’s finances.

The MP then explained that the government had reduced the availability of liquor and increased the prices to control consumption, to which the woman is learnt to have said that she did not see any decline in consumption.

“My husband is drinking and our family is getting ruined due to liquor,” she said. The MLA replied that the prices of liquor were increased to make it unaffordable for those addicted to it.

“Who asked you to increase the prices? It is putting an extreme financial burden on our family, and my husband’s health is also getting badly affected,” the woman is seen questioning them in a video that has gone viral on social media.