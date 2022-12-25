  1. EPaper
Why did not you extend welfare schemes to people from 2014 to 2019, MLA asks Naidu

December 25, 2022 06:52 am | Updated 06:53 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy speaking to people during Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam in Anantapur on Saturday.

Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy speaking to people during Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam in Anantapur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu has turned delusional and was sounding incoherent at his public speeches these days, said Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, and questioned him as to why he could not extend welfare schemes to the people of the State from 2014 till 2019.

Speaking at a Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam in Anantapur on Saturday, Mr. Venkatrami Reddy said it was hilarious to listen to Mr. Naidu when he says he will increase the revenue of the State and continue all the welfare schemes being implemented by the YSR Congress Government.

“It is due to the popularity of the welfare schemes and the benefits that the Opposition parties have developed cold feet and are going overboard in their speeches,” he observed.

The pensions are being implemented diligently and the quantum will be increased to ₹2,750 from January 1, he said.

Only in some cases, where there was some ambiguity about the eligibility, an inquiry was being conducted so that benefits could be given on a saturation basis, the MLA explained.

The TDP, Jana Sena Party and the BJP were planting poisonous ideas in the minds of people against the ruling party, he alleged. 

He assured people during his door-to-door contact programme in the city that no deserving person would be treated unfairly under this government. The MLA asked the ward secretariat staff, officials and volunteers to ensure that people do not have to run from pillar to the post to the offices just for some technical glitches or procedural delays. 

