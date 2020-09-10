Why delay in distribution of house sites to the poor, asks Alapati

Senior TDP leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad has advised the State government to stop making baseless allegations against the Opposition parties and start distributing house sites to the poor.
Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Prasad said that the house sites issue was stuck in the court due to the government’s incompetence.
The courts had issued a stay only on 4,000 acres out of the 40,000 acres proposed to be distributed, he said, and added that the government owed an explanation as to why it was causing needless delay in the distribution of the remaining extent.
Stating that the government had no commitment, Mr. Prasad said it was because of the “indefensible and untenable” policies the YSRCP government was facing reverses in the courts.
Adverse orders
Its G.O. on allowing poor families to sell their sites after five years also faced rough weather. Just like the Amaravati capital issue, the YSRCP government was making all sorts of illegal policies in each and every programme, which was eventually drawing adverse orders from the courts, he observed.
The TDP leader accused the government of using the house sites programme as a means to allow the ruling YSRCP leaders to resort to corruption in the name of land acquisition, levelling of land and identification of beneficiaries. Thousands of crores of public money was misused in the process, he alleged.
