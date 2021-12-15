Why criticise Pawan for ‘deeksha’ on VSP issue, ask JSP leaders

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 December 2021 00:17 IST

‘He has already expressed his readiness to join all-party team to Delhi’

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has already expressed his willingness to join the all-party delegation to meet the Prime Minister against privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP), but the onus of leading the team is on the Chief Minister, according to JSP Political Affairs Committee member Kona Tata Rao.

Addressing the media, along with party leader S. Vijaya Kumar, here on Tuesday, Mr. Tata Rao took exception to the statements of YSRCP leaders Gudivada Amarnath and Ambati Rambabu ridiculing Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s protest on the issue in Mangalagiri.

He said Mr. Pawan Kalyan had organised the ‘deeksha’ to express his solidarity with the steel workers and the displaced persons, who were continuing their relay hunger strike for over 300 days under the aegis of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC).

Mr. Tata Rao alleged that the YSRCP leaders, instead of doing what they should for saving the steel plant from being privatised, were criticising the JSP for supporting the steel workers.

He recalled that YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy had sought the support of all the parties for preventing the Centre from going ahead with its decision, and wondered what was preventing him from taking the support of all the parties and leading the fight from the front.

Referring to the YSRCP leaders’ claims that the Chief Minister had written to the Prime Minister on the issue and that a resolution had been adopted in the Assembly opposing the decision, Mr. Tata Rao wondered whether it was enough.

He further alleged that the YSRCP government had sold its stake in the Gangavaram Port.

Mr. Vijaya Kumar said the YSRCP MLA from Gajuwaka and the Visakhapatnam MP had not participated in the day-long protest for saving the VSP.

“But the YSRCP leaders are criticising the JSP president for staging a protest. The YSRCP leaders, instead of talking on issues concerning people, are raking up personal issues,” he alleged.