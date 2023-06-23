Why CM named Ambedkar Videshi Vidya Deevana after him, asks Pawan

June 23, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - AMALAPURAM

Questioning the commitment of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government to the welfare of Dalits in Andhra Pradesh, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on June 22 (Thursday) launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy while referring to several issues.

Pointing out that the Chief Minister had renamed a scheme as a part of which fee reimbursement facility was extended to the students pursuing higher education in top foreign universities, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy must introspect and realise that he was not superior to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The JSP chief sought to know why ‘Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Videshi Vidya Deevana’ was renamed ‘Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena’.

Addressing a public meeting during his Varahi Yatra here, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the Chief Minister had claimed that he would be the ‘mama (maternal uncle) of Dalits’. “Dalits do not need a mama. They need protection guaranteed by the Constitution,” he said.

“The SC and ST sub-plan funds have been stopped. Schemes meant for Dalit welfare have been scrapped. The youths must speak about it,” he said.

Referring to the Amalapuram riots, Mr. Pawan Kalyan appealed to the government to withdraw cases against 250 ‘innocent youths’ who were arrested in connection with the riots that erupted over the renaming of Konaseema district.

Jobs for local youths

“All the leaders of Konaseema region have chosen to remain silent on the exploration activities undertaken by the ONGC, GAIL, Reliance, and Vedanta groups and employment promised to the local youths. If the JSP is voted to power, 70% of jobs in the oil and natural gas exploration projects will be demanded for the local youth,” he said.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan alleged that the fundd being released by the oil and natural gas exploration companies were being diverted by the local leaders.

He said that the government’s annual revenue from the liquor sale had exceeded ₹24,000 crore. “Kakinada city has become the gateway to ganja trade,” he alleged.

‘Hello AP - Bye Bye YCP’

Mr. Pawan Kalyan adopted a four-point slogan for the 2024 Assembly elections.

“In 2024, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) should be sent home to ensure the development of the State. “ Our slogan is Hello AP - Bye Bye YCP,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan before ending his address at the public meeting. He promised that the Konaseema railway project would be completed, if his party was voted to power.

