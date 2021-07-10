Why can’t Jagan and KCR settle water dispute, asks Sailajanath

‘YSRCP toeing BJP line on major issues such as garbage tax, sale of VSP’

APCC president S. Sailajanath on Friday alleged that the YSRCP government had failed to protect the State’s interests on various matters, including sharing of waters.

Addressing the media here, Dr. Sailajanath said a needless controversy had been raked up for “'political reasons” when clear cut allocations had been made to Andhra Pradesh and other riparian States.

“Why did Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had made umpteen visits to New Delhi, sought the Centre’s intervention in the matter? What prevented the Chief Minister, who claims to have cordial relations with his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao, to amicably resolve the issue of sharing the Krishna waters?” the Congress leader questioned.

It was the Congress government that had taken the all important decision to expand the capacity of the Pothireddypadu head regulator to ensure water to the parched Rayalaseema region and implemented 99% of the major irrigation projects in the State, Dr. Sailajanath said. It had also ensured Krishna water through the Handri Neeva up to Kuppam in Chittoor district, he added.

It was again the Congress-led government at the Centre that had given national project status to the Polavaram project, he said.

“Why is the State government not handing over the project to the Centre after having questioned former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on the issue?” he sought to know.

It was unfortunate that the YSRCP followed the BJP’s stance on major policy matters, including imposition of garbage tax in cities and towns, Dr. Sailajanath said, and added that YSRCP was now silent when the Centre decided to go ahead with the sale of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Agitation plan

He said the Congress party would take up various forms of agitation till July 17 against the Union and State governments, which made the lives of people miserable with heavy dose of taxes on fuel when COVID-19 was raging, he said, adding, “It is high time petrol, diesel and cooking gas are brought under the GST regime.” Fuel price should be decided in relation to crude oil price at the international level, he added.

YSR legacy

Neither Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy nor his sister Sharmila had any moral right to claim the legacy of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, a staunch Congress leader, the APCC chief said.

“Indiramma Rajyam or Rajanna Rajyam were marked by pro-poor polices, including distribution of agriculture land and houses for all and provision of free power to the farmers without metering, a cause dear to YSR,” Dr. Sailajanath said.