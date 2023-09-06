HamberMenu
Why are JSP, BJP, and Left parties silent on IT notice to Chandrababu Naidu, asks YSRCP leader

Transactions under the garb of capital Amaravati should be examined thoroughly by the Central agencies, says Anil Kumar Yadav

September 06, 2023 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) legislator and former Minister Anil Kumar Yadav has demanded an inquiry into the “irregularities committed during the term of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the State.”

Addressing the media at the party office, at Tadepalli, near here, on Tuesday, he it was time for Mr. Naidu to repay for his “misdeeds.”

The Income Tax Department had found ₹118 crore as undisclosed source of income of Mr. Naidu. The transactions under the garb of capital Amaravati would have to be examined thoroughly, he said.

“The Central agencies have to conduct an investigation. Mr. Naidu and his son Lokesh should be arrested,” he said.

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and BJP State president D. Purandeswari were silent on the issue for reasons best known to them, he added. Surprisingly, even the Left parties were maintaining silence on the issue, he said. “What has happened to CPI national secretary K. Narayana and State secretary K. Ramakriashna?” he asked.

“Their silence gives scope for suspicion that they are extending their support to Mr. Naidu,” he said.

