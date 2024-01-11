Why action should not be taken, Andhra Pradesh government asks protesting Anganwadi staff

January 11, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh government on January 11 (Thursday) served notices on the protesting Anganwadi workers and helpers, seeking an explanation as to why their services should not be terminated. The Anganwadi staff have been on a State-wide strike since December 12.

After several rounds of talks with the agitating workers failed, the government brought the latter under the Essential Services and Maintenance Act (ESMA) on January 6.

Condemning the move, the Anganwadi workers and helpers made it clear that they would continue their strike till all their demands were conceded.

They also demanded that the government withdraw the ESMA and the other notices served on them.

CITU-affiliated Andhra Pradesh Anganwadi Workers’ and Helpers’ Union State general secretary K. Subbaravamma said that the government, instead of solving the problems through talks, was “harassing” the Anganwadi workers.

“Around 1 lakh Anganwadi women have been on the roads for their genuine demands. But, the government is threatening them with the ESMA,” said J. Lalitha, State general secretary of AITUC-affiliated Andhra Pradesh Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.

Andhra Pradesh Pragathiseela Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union State general secretary V.R. Jyothi demanded that the government solve the issues through dialogues.

The strike of the Anganwadi workers entered the 31st day on January 11 (Thursday). The Anganwadi workers and helpers continued their protests across the State by observing relay hungers strike and staging dharnas.

