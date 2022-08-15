Andhra Pradesh: Who’s who of State turn up for ‘At Home’ ceremony

CM, Leader of Opposition, Chief Justice were in attendance

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, and Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy participated in the ‘At Home’ ceremony organised at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan went round the lawns and received the VIPs. The Chief Minister, along with his wife Y.S. Bharathi, participated in the programme organised in connection with the 76 th Independence Day celebrations.

Ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, MLCs, leaders of various political parties, officers of several departments and other VIPs were in attendance.