White Papers aim to ‘expose corruption’ in YSRCP’s tenure, says Minister Kollu Ravindra

The YSRP government had pushed the State into a debt trap, says Kollu Ravindra

Published - July 17, 2024 06:47 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra

Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra | Photo Credit: File photo

The Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to release White Papers on core issues and the related departments aims to “expose the corruption and anarchy that plagued the State during the tenure of the YSRCP”, Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra has said.

The White papers are meant to reveal the irregularities allegedly committed in the Polavaram, Amaravati, irrigation and other projects, he said.

“Four White Papers have been released so far and three more will follow. Other departments such as excise, finance, law and order will also release White Papers soon,” he said.

Mr. Ravindra alleged that the Ministers in the previous YSRP government had compromised everything for personal gain and pushed the State into a debt trap. Many officials were also found to be involved in the malpractice for illegal gain, he said.

However, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, he said, is committed to good governance.

“The government has distributed social security pensions worth ₹33,000 crore to the poor, women, and specially challenged individuals. The government is committed to fulfilling the electoral promises such as mega DSC and suitable changes in land rights act,” he said.

