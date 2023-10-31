Whistle-blower system needed to check corruption, says railway official

October 31, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST

VIJAYAWADA

Senior Deputy General Manager and Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), South Central Railway (SCR), Arvind Malkhede emphasised the need for a whistle-blower system for identifying gaps, capacity building and improving vigil to root out corruption.

He was speaking at a seminar on “Say No to Corruption – Commit to Nation”, organised by the SCR here on Tuesday, as part of the ongoing Vigilance Awareness Week.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil said the role of Vigilance Department is to act as a guiding force and advisory body to lead the officers and staff in a righteous path.

He said that preventive vigilance and leveraging technology are the two best methods to effectively tackle corruption and bring transparency into the system.

Later, the officers distributed prizes to the winners of various competitions conducted during the three-month campaign on Vigilance Awareness.

Additional DRM (Infrastructure) D. Srinivasa Rao, ADRM (Operations) M. Srikanth and other officers and staff were present.

