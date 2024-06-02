While residents are worried over deaths due to diarrhoea in Vijayawada, officials still grapple to find the root cause

Even as residents in the affected areas in Vijayawada and its surroundings are in the grip of panic over the series of deaths in the last 10 days, allegedly due to diarrhoea, triggered by supply and consumption of contaminated drinking water by the Municipal Corporation, the NTR district administration still appears to be in the dark over the root cause of the deaths.

“The officials are trying to identify the disease. However, instructions have been issued to chlorinate drinking water, supply potable water through tankers and take up sanitation drive in the affected colonies,” District Collector S. Dilli Rao told The Hindu on June 2 (Sunday).

District Medial and Health Officer (DM&HO) M. Suhasini, while admitting that cases of diarrhoea have come down, insists that patients with symptoms other than diarrhoea too are visiting the health camps set up to tackle the situation.

The residents and political party leaders are, however, not prepared to buy the officials’ argument, and insist that 10 persons have died in the last one week in Moghalrajpuram and other areas due to symptoms of the disease such as loose motions and vomiting. They even list the names of those who have succumbed to it so far.

“Valluru Durga Rao, K. Indira, Galla Koteswara Rao, K. Yesu Das, Mettu Anjamma, Lakshmi, two children, and two more have died due to diarrhoea. But the VMC officials are trying to hide facts,” they allege.

“Drinking water pipelines passing through drainages, leakages, contamination of potable water, stinking garbage bins, poor sanitation and negligence of the VMC officials are the reasons for the outbreak of diarrhoea,” alleges Rajeswari, a resident of CSI Church area.

“My husband Valluru Durga Rao (46) had succumbed to diarrhoea while undergoing treatment in the government hospital on May 26. He had symptoms such as vomiting and loose motions,” says Nagamani of Boyapati Madhava Rao Street.

“Initially, I too fell sick with symptoms of vomiting and loose motions. But I recovered. Later, my husband fell sick. As his condition deteriorated, we shifted him to hospital where he died,” Ms. Nagamani laments.

“Though I lost my husband due to diarrhoea, and have all medical records to prove it, VMC officials are insisting that it is not a death due to diarrhoea. This is inhuman. We are getting polluted water in the municipal water tap, which is the reason for the outbreak of diarrhoea,” she insists.

“Though we complained to the personnel concerned that drainage water is getting mixed with damaged drinking water pipelines, and water from the taps is murky, steps have not been taken to check the contamination,” rues Repakula Srinivas, also a resident of Boyapati Madhava Rao Street.

“Diarrhoea is rampant at Gruhala Veedhi, Boyapati Madhava Rao Street, Gummadivaari Thota, Payakapuram and other areas,” says Mr. Srinivas.

Meanwhile, officials have set up a medical camp in the 7th Division in Moghalrajpuram and are treating patients. Paramedical teams are making door-to-door visits and enquiring about the health condition of the residents. Personnel of the VMC, Medical and Health, Public Health and other departments have been verifying the cases of suspected diarrhoea reported in the last few days.

“We have identified about 27 patients suffering from vomiting and loose motions. Some patients are undergoing treatment in the government hospital and in the medical camp, while RMP doctors are treating the remaining patients in their houses itself,” says an ANM, who is busy collecting the health status of the locals.

“About 40 patients have complained of vomiting and loose motions in the colonies in Moghalrajpuram and other areas. A few patients have been admitted with suspected symptoms of diarrhoea in the Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH). A few of them have been discharged. Cases of diarrhoea have come down and patients with other health problems are also visiting the health camp,” said Dr. Suhasini after visiting a medical camp.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) State secretary V. Srinivas Rao said the government should be held responsible for the deaths due to diarrhoea. He demanded that action be taken against the negligent VMC officials.

Residents’ appeal

Meanwhile, the residents have appealed to the State and National Human Rights Commission to take suo motu congnisance of the cases of deaths due to diarrhoea, and ensure remedial action and supply of protected drinking water.