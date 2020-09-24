Whereabouts of three welderswho went to Libya unknown

Family members seek help of Union government

The family members of three youth who went to Libya for work last year have sought the help of the Union government, saying that their whereabouts were unknown.

The three youths—Boddu Danayya, Batsala Venkata Rao and B. Jogarao— all residents of Sithanagaram of Santabommali mandal in Srikakulam district, went to Libya in October last year and have been working as welders in a company there.

‘No contact since months’

The family members said that they had lost contacts with the youths.

The last time they spoke, the youths had told them that their visas were about to expire and they had bought flight tickets to return home.

A BJP delegation led by party leader from Tekkali Hanumanthu Udaybhaskar interacted with the family members at Sithanagaram.

“The family members, who lost contact with the youths months ago, have no clue about their whereabouts now. The issue will be brought to the notice of the Union government. We request the State government to take care of the families,” said Mr. Udaybhaskar.