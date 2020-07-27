Coronavirus | Bodies pile up in Guntur for want of incinerators

The city is counting its dead and as the bodies of COVID-19 victims pile up at morgues, the administration is clueless on how to give them a decent farewell. The toll has now reached 130, and the rising numbers present a huge problem for the officials.
In many cases, the families are disowning the bodies leaving the formidable task of disinfecting, and incinerating the bodies to the local administration. The only option is incineration in either electrical or gas chambers, but there is only one incineration chamber at ‘Maha Prastanam’ in the Stambalagaruvu area.
“There are more than 65 bodies waiting to be incinerated and this is a huge challenge. The local committee says they can allow incineration only till afternoon and it takes about three hours for the process to be completed,’’ said a member of the committee.
Reports of bodies left at the mortuary at the Government General Hospital have shocked the collective conscience of the people, and some of them have come together and pooled money to set up a gas-based incinerator.
Fresh tenders called
The Guntur Municipal Corporation, which has been dealing with the process, has called for tenders for setting up a gas-based incinerator at Bongaralabeedu at a cost of ₹80 lakh under Amrut Scheme.
“We are calling for tenders again as there was no response when we called them earlier. After completing the work, we will hand over the maintenance to the local committee, “ said Municipal Commissioner C. Anuradha.
