Where termites eat away ballot papers

SAMARLAKOTA (EAST GODAVARI)

20 September 2021 00:49 IST

While 301 ballots in East Godavari could not be counted, 593 ballots in Anantapur found legible

As many as 301 ballot papers stored in a ballot box belonging to Pulimeru MPTC and ZPTC elections under Peddapuram Revenue Division in East Godavari district have been eaten by termites.

“A total of 139 ballot papers of MPTC and 162 ballot papers of ZPTC election have been found eaten by the termites during the counting process. All of them are in the same ballot box that contained 1,462 ballot papers (730 MPTC votes and 732 ZPTC votes),” Revenue Divisional Officer S. Malli Babu told The Hindu on Sunday.

“The ballot papers eaten by termites have been seized in the presence of the candidates in the fray. They have been kept aside without counting,” he added.

Mr. Malli Babu said the status would be apprised to the State Election Commission for further action.

Of the 70 ballot boxes, ballot papers in only one box were eaten by termites at the counting centre in the town.

Special Correspondent in Anantapur writes:

Counting staff at Gowdanahalli village of Madakasira mandal in the district were shocked to notice that termites had eaten 593 ballot papers.

Out of 2,360 votes, 1,886 votes were polled (79.65%) and the ballot papers cast in Box No. 10 got infested. The counting officials separated them to see if they were intact to be counted. They heaved a sigh of relief as all the ballots were found legible and the counting continued.