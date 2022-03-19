Where men celebrate womanhood in fulfilment of their wishes

Dressed as a woman, they offer specially prepared food at the temple of Rati Devi and Manmadha, the God of Love

Men dressed like women carrying offerings on their heads, on their way to the temple of Rati Devi and Manmadha, at Santhekudluru in Kurnool district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Come Holi, the temple of Rati Devi and Manmadha (God of Love) at Santhekudluru of Adoni mandal in Kurnool district buzzes with activity with men dressed as women make a beeline to offer specially prepared food to the presiding deities in fulfillment of their wish and to celebrate womanhood.

The age-old tradition is observed for two days from Holi Pournami, and is a part of the week-long festivities that begin with ‘ratha yatra’ on the first day.

As per the tradition, married or unmarried male members of the family dress up in their choicest saris, apply bindi, adorn flowers, wear bangles, and many of them remove their moustache too to get a perfect look. Accompanied by their wives, or sisters, or mothers, they come in a procession carrying the offerings in an earthen pot on their head. Those who do not know the tradition may mistake them to be transgenders.

On Saturday, a software engineer, Balesu Kunappa, from Bengaluru arrived at the temple to fulfill his wish of landing a better job.

“Girls hailing from the village who get married return with their husbands dressed like women to pay their gratitude and respect to the deities. This is a 100-year-old tradition,” says Pratap Reddy, a local community head.

An accounts assistant in a private company in Hyderabad, Yousu, vowed to return in the attire of a woman if he landed a job after his degree. This was the fourth time he was visiting the temple.

This year, 200 men came to the temple dressed like women.

To remove the guilt of some wrongdoing, the devout shout it out and scold people whom they love. They also embrace friends they like and those whom they want to befriend. Those who are scolded or are embraced believe it to be the blessings of the deities.