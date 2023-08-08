HamberMenu
Where going to school itself is a daily test!

Public, and students in particular, have to go through the ordeal of crossing this terrible 2-km road stretch every day between two villages in Srikakulam district; despite CM’s intervention, road work has not yet been taken up

August 08, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST

K Srinivasa Rao
Bravehearts: Students can’t ride but only walk their bicycles on the road between Harischandrapuram and Bapannapeta in Srikakulam district.

Bravehearts: Students can’t ride but only walk their bicycles on the road between Harischandrapuram and Bapannapeta in Srikakulam district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

It is virtually a nightmare for thousands of people to travel on the road between Harischandrapuram and Bapannapeta in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, thanks to its horrible condition. It is not only the problem of the people of the two villages but also of the many students and people from other villages for whom it is the only route to reach the nearby town, Narasannapeta.

The school and college-goers are unable to ride their bicycles on the potholed and slushy road. The residents of Uppampeta, Kakinadapeta, Rehamanpur, and Sangamayyapeta of Kotabommali have also been urging the officials to lay a new road or take up repairs to make the route fit for travel.

Jagan’s direction

Harischandrapuram sarpanch Guruvilli Keshavarao explained the problem to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy when he visited Narasannapeta on December 23, 2022 to launch the Jagananna Saswata Bhuhakku programme. Later, the Chief Minister’s Office sent a message to the district administration to take necessary remedial measures. Accordingly, the Panchayatraj Department prepared an estimate for ₹2.45 crore but could not start the road work as funds were not sanctioned by the government.

Y. Deepika, an intermediate student of Bapannapeta, says students are finding it very difficult to ride their bicycles on the badly damaged stretch of the road which extends to nearly two kilometres. Hence, they usually walk their bikes on this stretch. “However, the road condition turns worse with slush and cesspools all over when it rains, and students are forced to skip classes,” she adds.

A seventh class student, Manikantha, says it is difficult to cross the stretch even on foot.

Mr. Keshavarao expresses displeasure over the inordinate delay in laying a new road. “The local officials should act swiftly over the problem since Chief Minister himself had directed them to lay a new road. Many accidents are also taking place on the road due to skidding of bikes,” he says.

The road is the only link for more than 10 villages in Kotabommmali and Narasannapeta mandals, and they remain cut off whenever it rains, says Giri, a local resident.

Assistant Executive Engineer L. Sowjanya of the Panchayatraj Department says the petitions given by the local people have been sent to higher officials for further action.

