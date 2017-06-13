Where children carried 25 kg. load on head

Sixty-six child workers, including 21 girls, from various places of Prakasam district, were rescued from the tomato market at Palamaner and mango godowns at Bangarupalem in the district during a two-day drive on Sunday and Monday by officials and NGOs.

Two rescue teams comprising personnel of the women and juvenile wing of the Palamaner police station, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Rural Organisation for Poverty Eradication Services (Ropes), Women’s Association for Liberation, Transformation and Community Health (Watch) and Childline 1098, rescued the child labourers, all in the age group of 11 to 14, including 18 school dropouts.

Migrant workers

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Palamaner) P. Shankar told The Hindu that several families from Prakasam district had come to the mango godowns and tomato market in Palamaner and Bangarupalem as seasonal labourers.

Along with them, their children also joined the workplaces as labourers.

“We counselled the parents urging them to send their children to schools, which are reopening on Monday. In case of school dropouts, the parents were asked to seek re-admission. Several of the children were sent back to their native places in batches. The traders were warned against employing children as labourers,” he said.

Minor girls employed

Chairman of Ropes K. Dhanasekaran said their team had received information about the presence of child workers in the two places a week ago. “After confirmation of child labour in these work places, we sought the help of the Palamaner police. The joint effort led to the rescue of the children.”

The presence of 31 minor girls, mostly below 14, is disturbing and the work stations are not safe for them. Also, the children at a tender age had to handle head loads of 20 to 25 kg at the markets.

“Though some children wanted to return to their places, they had to desist from the move as neither they nor their parents received wages,” Mr Dhanasekaran said.

The rescue parties would visit the market places and pulp units elsewhere in the district to check the menace.

District Collector P.S. Pradyumna instructed the ICDS and Childline wings to eradicate child labour in Chittoor by June 30.