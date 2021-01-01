When ‘visible policing’ became the buzzword in Tirupati

TIRUPATI

01 January 2021 00:40 IST

Strict action was the need of the hour to enforce lockdown norms. says SP

The Tirupati Urban Police had a tough time in not only ensuring the compliance to the norms set for the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic, but also preventing entry of people from the neighbouring States through the porous borders.

As the lockdown was imposed, ‘visible policing’ became the buzzword for the police as lathi-wielding personnel roaming in the streets and by lanes to ensure the implementation of social distancing and other norms, risking their lives, during the initial months of the virus outbreak

The policemen also worked in union with the officials of Revenue Department, Municipal Corporation and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to provide food to pilgrims stranded in Tirupati during the lockdown.

As many as seven policemen got infected in the line of on duty and breathed their last. “We will not forget their sacrifices. All possible support from the government and the department will be extended to the bereaved family members,” said Superintendent of Police Avula Ramesh Reddy on Thursday, while reviewing the performance of the department for the year 2020 .

‘Trinetra’ app

The department has developed an application ‘Trinetra’ and is all set to install 900 cameras at vital points across the district for better surveillance.

“We tried to exhibit our soft face to the extent possible, but had to be harsh to enforce the lockdown. We will try to rectify our mistakes and be people-friendly as much as possible,” said Superintendent of Police Avula Ramesh Reddy on Thursday.