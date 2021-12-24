When the State had to strain every nerve to contain pandemic spread

It had taken 31 weeks for the curve to flatten after reaching its zenith in May

The COVID-19 pandemic had dealt a heavy blow in the year 2021 too as its spread, though contained in the later part of the year, left the officials tasked with handling it on their tenterhooks.

The worst phase the State had witnessed was in May when the pandemic curve reached its zenith. The month had reported over 100 fatalities and 24,000 infections per day. Over 50% of the infections and 40% of the deaths reported in the entire year had been registered in that month.

As of December 22, the State had reported 11.9 lakh infections and 7,374 deaths against 8.8 lakh cases and 7,108 deaths during the corresponding period in 2020.

The situation started improving from May when the pandemic showed signs of abatement.

At present, the situation is similar to the one that prevailed in the initial months of the year.

The number of infections reported in January, February, November and December was less than 10,000. The test positivity rate too was less than 1% during these months. The figures were on the higher side during the remaining months.

In the first wave, COVID-19 had reached its peak in August 2020 when over 10,000 cases per day were reported. It, however, took 20 weeks for the curve to flatten in January when less than 100 infections a day were reported.

In contrast, the curve, which had peaked during the second wave in May, took 31 weeks to flatten in December when the number of daily infections came down to less than 100.

Ironically, the death rate in the State increased despite a drastic dip in the number of infections this year.

When the State registered 5.91 lakh infections in May, the death rate was only 0.50%. In April and June, when nearly 2 lakh cases had been reported, death rate was 0.39% and 0.90% respectively.

On the contrary, in the last three months, the death rate was more than 1% even as the number of cases reported was only 25,753.

Omicron threat

Even as the health sector has been stretching beyond its limits to contain the situation, the threat of the new variant, Omicron, has become a cause for worry.

No wonder, the authorities have sounded a warning and asked people to get themselves vaccinated and adhere to all COVID-19 protocols.

The State had already reported two cases of Omicron, one each in Vizianagaram and Tirupati. In both the cases, the patients had history of foreign travel.

In the orders issued in its wake and ahead of the festival season, the government stressed the need for enforcing COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB). It allowed not more than 500 people at functions and weddings.

While the State government had set a target of vaccinating all the eligible population by the end of this year, over 1.17 crore people were yet to get fully vaccinated.

As per the CoWin portal, 3.88 crore people out of 3.95 crore eligible beneficiaries (18+) got at least one dose of the vaccine, while 2.78 crore people got fully vaccinated.