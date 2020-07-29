When the school goes to the students’ doorstep

The closure of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the Department of School Education to explore ways to reach out students confined to their homes.

Even as online teaching is gaining ground, it is not free from challenges such as availability of gadgets and Internet connectivity.

In a bid to address such issues, the Department of School Education has instructed teachers to categorise students into three groups —High Tech (those who have access to computers), Low Tech (with access to only radio or TV sets) and No Tech (no TV sets, computers or radios).

The department has proposed the “Vidya Varadhi’ scheme under which mobile classrooms equipped with audio-visual gadgets will reach pockets where students have no access to computers and Internet connectivity.

“Of the 38 lakh students in the State, nearly 1.2 lakh fall under the ‘No Tech’ category. The vehicles will reach remote areas and impart lessons,” said Director of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) B. Pratap Reddy.

Trial run completed

A trial run of ‘Vidya Varadhi’ has been done, and it has been decided to allot three vehicles to each of the 13 districts. “These classrooms will focus on bridge courses and other key points highlighted in classroom teaching,” he explained.

Teachers have been asked to be in touch with the ‘No Tech’ category students and parents. Each of them needs to interact with at least 40 persons in a week and fill up a Google form on the progress of the children.

Officials are happy with the response to lessons being imparted via Doordarshan. A team, comprising School Education Commissioner Vadrevu Chinaveerabhad-rudu and Special Officer for English Medium Schools Vetri Selvi, recently visited Paritala and Srikakulam villages to study the new mode of teaching and they were not disappointed.