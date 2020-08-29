When the bank comes to your doorstep

SRIKAKULAM

29 August 2020 22:50 IST

Customers getting services from business correspondents in villages

Many banks in the district have been depending upon business correspondents to continue transactions in villages, as many of the customers are unable to come to the branches on account of COVID-19 pandemic.

Many bank branches have come under containment zones in Tekkali and other places, disrupting the entire banking activity for the last one month. Many bank officials and staff have been affected by the virus, leading to a dearth of staff in many branches.

In this background, Andhra Pradesh Gramin Vikas Bank has been utilising services of business correspondents. “Customers used to throng our branch for withdrawal of their money deposited by Andhra Pradesh government under various schemes, including Cheyutha and others. In this background, we are utilising the services of business correspondents who are able to disburse money in villages. Some of them are able to disburse up to ₹10 lakh,” said Jhadtheela Srinivasa Rao, APGVB-Tekkali Branch Manager.

Many customers of Polavaram, Borubadra and other villages near to Tekkali are depending on these business correspondents for all their transactions.

State Bank of India Chief Manager (Srikakulam District Sales-Hub) Sistla Srinivasa Rao and SBI channel facilitator C. Koteswara Rao had conducted a training programme for business correspondents in disbursement of money through Aadhaar-enabled Payment System. According to them, the system is helping villagers to continue their transactions at any time since business correspondents are available in their neighbourhood.

“Earlier, the customers used to come to banks losing their daily income. Now, they can complete all transactions with the help of business correspondents,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.