When rodents replace parrots

Frequent seizure of parrots by personnel of the Forest Department has gradually, but quite unnoticeably, paved the way for an alternative for the people practising “fortune-telling” to go for rodents.

At present, there is only one man, who calls himself “A man with no name”, who has with him a parrot and a rodent, moving across waterfalls and attending village festivals across the Chittoor-Tamil Nadu border attracting Tamil-speaking people, to earn his daily bread.

The 70-year-old man with no name, whom the people call “chilaka jyothishyam aayana” (the parrot astrologer) in several parts of the eastern mandals, from Puttur to Satyavedu, says poverty forced him to take up the parrot-dependent profession two decades ago, learning the skills from a “guru” in Chennai. Hailing from Nagalapuram mandal, he has travelled across the south India, changing many a trained parrot.

The “fortune teller” said that in recent years, the forest officials in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala have been seizing parrots from them.

“The birds would be taken away from us and released into distant forests. For training a parrot, it will take about one year, that too if the bird is tender. Once its gone, our profession is at peril,” he says.

Risking seizure, the older generation has stopped procuring parrots and training them. The younger generation is not inclined in it, and is taking up odd jobs in cities. In case of losing a parrot, it would cost a ‘fortune teller’ about ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 to get a trained bird, and it may or may not cooperate with its new boss.

New art

At present, a specially trained group of ‘fortune tellers’ who practise “eli joshyam” (astrology dependent on rat) is flourishing in several parts of urban Tamil Nadu, particularly Chennai, targeting tourists at beaches, wildlife resorts and popular temples.

Seeing that the parrot-driven astrology is losing its sheen, the Nagalapuram man took to “eli joshyam”. He tried his luck with a rodent, which are found in sugarcane fields, grape gardens and coffee estates in large numbers. This particular rodent species, some white, some with brown and black streaks, resemble the youngling of a rabbit. “Since it’s a shy animal, it takes a long time for us to train it to pick cards based on our gestures. But for these rats, we have no other option. Some tried to replace parrots with cobras, but in vain. The rats are trained to stand and walk on hind legs, make a gesture of namaskar and somersault,” he said.

Protected species

Forest Range Officer (Satyavedu) J. Prasada Rao told The Hindu that both the rodent and parrot come under Schedule 5 of Wildlife Protection Act. “Generally, the fortune tellers keep changing places, and when caught make outbursts and mostly are let off on humanitarian grounds. Compared to a decade ago, such practices are on the decline. But, rat-based practice is something new to several areas. As these animals are distributed widely in the rural side, and using them for fortune-telling is negligible, we are yet to focus on it,” the official said.