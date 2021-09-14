Andhra Pradesh

When a star descended on a roadside stall

Telugu actor Allu Arjun seen at a roadside tiffin shop in East Godavari Agency on Monday.  

Actor Allu Arjun was on Monday spotted having breakfast at a small roadside eatery and spent time with the staff at Krishnunipalem village on the Maredumilli-Gokavaram road in East Godavari district.

Workers were delighted to see the film star walk into their humble stall early in the morning. The actor spent some time interacting with them over breakfast.

The staff said Arjun suddenly stopped at the roadside and entered the eatery to have breakfast. Accompanied by his team, he had breakfast while returning from Maredumilli forest cover to Hyderabad.

Arjun spent last week in the East Godavari Agency shooting for his upcoming film Pushpa in the Maredumilli forest. The eatery’s workers said they were overjoyed to have spent time with him.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2021 12:05:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/when-a-star-descended-on-a-roadside-stall/article36442848.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY