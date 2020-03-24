When a Gulf-based father can’t make it to his little boy’s funeral in A.P.

COVID-19 did not kill the baby. But it became the cause in preventing his father to come for the funeral.

In a heart-rending tale, a Muscat-based Software Engineer asked his family to conduct the funeral of his three-month-old baby boy in his absence in Pithapuram town in East Godavari district on Tuesday morning.

Seeks PM and A.P. CM’s intervention

Pyla Ravi Kumar had posted a video request on social networking sites, seeking the intervention of the Prime Minister’s Office and A.P. Chief Minister to allow him to fly to India to attend the last rites of his boy, Rihan Saitejash. The boy had died due to some health problems in the early hours of Tuesday.

Speaking to The Hindu over phone Mr. Ravi Kumar said: “The Indian Embassy authorities in Oman responded to my request. I was asked to realize the existing health alert and ban on air travel. Finally, I had to ask my family to proceed with the last rites of my boy.”

No final glimpse

Mr. Ravi Kumar has been blessed with the boy in December and he was with the family here then for two weeks.

“I have tried my best to reach my boy to have a last glimpse of him. However, It is my fate to be absent for the funeral,” rued Mr. Ravi Kumar.