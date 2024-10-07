Wheelchairs meant for patients care are misused at Guntur Government General Hospital

The wheelchairs, meant for the use of patients at the Government General Hospital in Guntur, are being misused. The hospital staff was using them to carry clothes, medicine boxes, oxygen cylinders and other material at the cost of the patients.

Since, it is one of the major and referal hospital for many districts, patients usually come from far away districts. “The hospital is supposed to provide at least one medical assistant or any other supporting staff for better movement of the patients who cannot walk properly. But, in this hospital, the staff are not responding when we request for a wheelchair or a stretcher and they are advising us to search for a wheelchair or stretcher. They is no guarantee that a wheelchair would be available to patients,” K. Srinivas, an attendant of a patient told The Hindu.

Mr. Srinivas said that he requested the staff to provide at least one wheelchair, but they declined.

The hospital staff revealed that there are only 30 wheelchairs, as on date, which are not sufficient for the daily visiting out-patients and more than 1200 in-patients.

There are 300 doctors providing medical services to patients but there only 110 male nursing orderlies (MNOs) and 80 female nursing orderlies (FNOs) are working. This workforce of 190 is less than half of the sanctioned strength of 400. If the required number of staff is recruited, then they could provide better services, observed a senior doctor.

GGH Superintendent Y. Kiran Kumar said that they are unable to meet the demand of the patients as they did not have sufficient staff.

The MNOs and FNOs have the responsibilities like patient shifting, personal care, changing of bedclothes, blood, medicine and others supply, preparing indent for required material in the hospital. At present, they are engaged at ICU, operation theatres and other critical locations. The MNOs and FNOs were not taking care of the patients who come to the hospital, alleged the patients and their attendants. Replying to a query Dr. Kiran Kumar admitted that there was a scarcity of wheelchairs at the hospital.