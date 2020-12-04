Wheelchairs given to differently-abled

04 December 2020 00:53 IST

Wheelchairs, assistive devices and developmental aids for adults and children with special needs were given away by Ability Rehabilitation Centre (ARC) with the support from RINL-CSR Initiatives, Vizag Steel, on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Thursday.

The special aids were given away to 19 beneficiaries to create a measurable and sustainable impact in the lives of Persons with Disabilites (PwDs) in under privileged communities.

Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam participated as chief guest, General Manager (CSR), RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, K. Satyanarayana and Assistant Director of the Department of Disabled Welfare G.V.R. Sarma, Una Dilip Kumar Patro, Director, Ability Rehabilitation Center (ARC) was present.

Prizes were given to differently-abled persons who took part in various activities.