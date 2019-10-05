WhatsApp groups will be formed with students: AU V-C

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that WhatsApp groups would be formed with the students of different branches very soon and he would be part of the groups to have direct interaction with them. He said that this could be a better way to learn and solve issues concerning them.

The V-C had an interactive session with students of campus colleges and a few affiliated colleges, here on Friday. Hearing grievances from students, the V-C promised to solve them.

Prof. Prasad Reddy informed students that results of all the examinations would be declared within 25 days and revaluation would be augmented and from now every student would be given his marks instead of grade. He said that B.Tech Honours programme would be introduced soon.

He also assured that the campus recruitment training would be strengthened and the administration would see that every student would get employment.

Registrar V. Krishna Mohan, Dean, Academic Affairs, K.Venkata Rao, and others were present.