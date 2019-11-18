What will happen to Jagan if CBI snaps its fingers, asks Uma

Senior TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao on Sunday found fault with Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao (Nani) for commenting against party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Referring to the Minister’s claim that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy can confine the TDP to the storeroom by merely snapping his fingers, Mr. Rao wondered what would happen to Mr. Reddy if the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) snapped its fingers.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Rao said the Ministers were reacting in an indecent manner and using unparliamentary words against the opposition party leaders for raising the issue of supply of quality rice as promised by Mr. Reddy during his padayatra.

“Sitting in the Opposition is not new to the TDP. But the YSRCP leaders should remember that people are watching their deeds,” he said.

CM’s Tirumala visit

Referring to Mr. Reddy’s visit to Tirumala, Mr. Rao said the Ministers were defending it by claiming that he could go anywhere by virtue of being the Chief Minister. “Nonetheless, Mr. Reddy should give a declaration that he has faith in the presiding deity before entering the Tirumala temple. Mr. Reddy’s wife Bharati did not accompany him when he offered silk vastrams to the deity. It is a known fact that Mr. Reddy follows another faith. To enter the Tirumala temple without giving a declaration is against norms,” he said.