What Naidu has done for BCs, asks AP Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister

December 07, 2022 04:49 am | Updated 03:09 am IST - GUNTUR

The Minister said the TDP camp was worried that the YSRCP was holding ‘Jai ho BC’ meeting in Vijayawada on December 7

Sambasiva Rao M.

Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister K. Venkata Nageswara Rao | Photo Credit: File photo

Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs K. Venkata Nageswara Rao has said that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu should must tell the Backward Classes (BCs) what he had done for the communities during his 14-year Chief Ministerial tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media at the YSRCP headquarters at Tadepalli on Tuesday, he said the TDP camp was worried that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was holding ‘Jai ho BC’ meeting in Vijayawada on December 7 (Wednesday).  

“During the programme, we will explain to the people what the YSRCP government has done for the BCs in the last three and a half years. Four YSRCP MPs in the Rajya Sabha belong to BC communities. The government has provided ₹86,000 crore to the BCs through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), while the TDP had used them as a vote bank, instead of empowering the communities politically or financially,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US