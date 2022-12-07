  1. EPaper
What Naidu has done for BCs, asks AP Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister

The Minister said the TDP camp was worried that the YSRCP was holding ‘Jai ho BC’ meeting in Vijayawada on December 7

December 07, 2022 04:49 am | Updated 04:49 am IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister K. Venkata Nageswara Rao

Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister K. Venkata Nageswara Rao | Photo Credit: File photo

Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs K. Venkata Nageswara Rao has said that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu should must tell the Backward Classes (BCs) what he had done for the communities during his 14-year Chief Ministerial tenure.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP headquarters at Tadepalli on Tuesday, he said the TDP camp was worried that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was holding ‘Jai ho BC’ meeting in Vijayawada on December 7 (Wednesday).  

“During the programme, we will explain to the people what the YSRCP government has done for the BCs in the last three and a half years. Four YSRCP MPs in the Rajya Sabha belong to BC communities. The government has provided ₹86,000 crore to the BCs through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), while the TDP had used them as a vote bank, instead of empowering the communities politically or financially,” he said.

