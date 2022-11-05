What is wrong if CM stays in building that is coming up at Rushikonda, asks Amarnath

Brushing aside allegation of degradation of the iconic hill, the Minister says the government has elaborate plans for its landscaping and beautification

What is wrong if the Chief Minister stays in the building that is coming up at Rushikonda, asks IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Amarnath said, “The structure coming up at Rushikonda is an APTDC project, and it may consist of a guesthouse, where the Chief Minister can stay.”

“The Chief Minister has every right to come to Visakhapatnam and stay in the guesthouse belonging to the Department of Industries, or Department of Tourism,” he said.

Countering the allegation of degradation of the iconic hill, the Minister said, “Since the construction is going on, it may look different and ugly. But once done, it will look better than what it was. We have elaborate plans for landscaping and beautification.”

Critical of the TDP announcing to stage dharnas in the North Andhra region on issues such as constructions atop Rushikonda, land-grabbing, ganja cultivation and smuggling, and closure of sugar factories, Mr. Amarnath said the TDP was against any form of development in the region.

“That is why the TDP is instigating people against the government through false propaganda. The TDP is not realising that by doing so it is spoiling the brand image of the region,” he said.

“It is former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu who is responsible for the closure of many sugar factories,” the Minister alleged.

“The TDP has been at the helm for about 22 years. What has it done for the North Andhra region? When the YSRCP government is trying to do something for the development of the region, the TDP is objecting to it,” he said.

The Minister said that the three capitals would become a reality, and Visakhapatnam would soon become the Executive capital of the State.