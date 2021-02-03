Wetlands need to be preserved, says PCCF

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Andhra Pradesh), N. Prateep Kumar, stressed on the importance of preservation of wetlands.
Speaking at a programme held on World Wetlands Day, Mr. Prateep Kumar said that it was unfortunate that few people are aware of the need for preservation of wetlands, and said this is the cause behind the rapid extinction of wetlands.
An area saturated with water either permanently or seasonally with characteristics of a distinct ecosystem is called a wetland.
All wetlands have enormous ecological benefits , including trapping 20% carbon emissions naturally, slowing down floodwaters, stopping erosion, treasuring biodiversity, retaining water during dry periods, water purification and water cycle augmentation.
The threat to ecosystems includes filling and dumping garbage and conversion of wetlands for non-wetland purposes.
The World Wetland Day was celebrated for the first time on February 2, 1971.
The PCCF released a poster on the occasion of Wetlands Day.
World Wetland Forest director Farida Tample said that wetland preservation is essential for balancing ecology. Chief Conservator of Forests, Rahul Pandey, and Saravanan, CCF, Tirupati, were present.
