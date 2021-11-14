Wet spell resumes in South Coastal Andhra

Nellore and Prakasam districts see light to moderate showers

After a brief lull, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh experienced light to moderate showers as the northeast monsoon turned active on Saturday.

A fresh weather system, developed in the Andaman sea, is likely to become a depression as it comes closer to the Andhra Pradesh coast, bringing more rains during next week, weather officials said.

Motorcyclists had a tough time driving intermittent rains in Ongole left many colonies in a sheet of water. Several places in the coastal mandals of Prakasam district, including Chirala, Vetapalem, Gudlur and Ulavapadu witnessed sharp showers.

There was no let up in rainfall in SPSR Nellore district as well. Kavali recorded a maximum rainfall of 62.4 mm followed by Kaligiri(52.8 mm), Naidupeta (46.8mm), A.S.Peta (46.2mm), Chejerla(42.6 mm), Atmakur(41.6 mm), Maripadu(40 mm), Nellore(21mm). The district had an average rainfall of 24.7 mm.

At least 87,462 cusecs was let out from the Somasila reservoir in SPSR Nellore district as the storage went up to 71.67 tmcft as against the full capacity of 78 tmcft.

The reservoir had an inflow of 84,906 cusecs following heavy rain in the catchment areas.

Storage goes up in Kandaleru reservoir

The discharge was maintained at 4,700 cusecs in Kandaleru reservoir, which had a flood cushion of 11.95 tmcft. The storage went up to 55.86 tmcft following an inflow of 4,700 cusecs. In Prakasam, Gudluru recorded a maximum rainfall of 77 mm followed by Kanduru(36.4 mm), V.V.Palem (70.2 mm), Ulavapadu (35.6 mm), Lingasamudram(39.2 mm), Pamur (38.4 mm) and Ponaluru(22.6 mm).