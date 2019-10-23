Wet spell in store for State

Heavy rains that lashed the district since Monday morning continued throughout Tuesday.

While there were no reports of any untoward incidents, schoolchildren and office-goers had to bear the brunt of the bad weather.

Visakhapatnam Airport received 2.5 cm while Waltair received 1.3 cm of rain.

The mandal-wise rainfall (in cm) is as follows: Kasimkota – 4.8, Gajuwaka – 4.4, Anakapalle – 4.1, Devarapalle – 2.6, Narsipatnam – 2.5, Makavarapalem – 2.4, K. Kotapadu and Munagapaka – 2.3 each, Kotauratla – 2 and Anandapuram – 1.5.

The heavy rain is due to a low pressure area that formed over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, off north Tamil Nadu-south A.P. coast on Tuesday morning. Heavy rain is forecast at isolated places over coastal AP, Rayalaseema and Yanam till Thursday.

The low pressure is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours and move north- north-westwards towards A.P. coast, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over coastal A.P. and Yanam and heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Yanam.

Meanwhile, the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC)-Visakhapatnam has warned of strong surface winds from easterly direction, with speed reaching 45 to 50 kmph along and off coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Advisory for fishermen

The sea would be rough to very rough. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea till Wednesday evening.

Heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Nellore and Prakasam districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh. Rain occurred at many places over coastal A.P. and Yanam and at a few places over Rayalaseema.

The chief amounts of rainfall received (recorded in cm) during the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday are: Nellore 10, Ongole (Prakasam) 7, Amalapuram (East Godavari), Kandukur (Prakasam), Kavali (Nellore), Santhamaguluru (Prakasam) 6 each, Anakapalle (Visakhapatnam), Vepada (Vizianagaram), Kakinada (East Godavari), Avanigada (Krishna) and Bapatla (Guntur) 5 each. In Rayalaseema, Agali (Anantapur) received 6 cm, while Venkatagiri Kota (Chittoor) and Palamaner (Chittoor) received 3 cm each.