Wet spell brings buzz back to farm fields of A.P.’s Vizianagaram district

September 04, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Paddy sowing has gone up by 10% in three days, is expected to reach 90% by September 14, say officials

K Srinivasa Rao

Agriculture officials examining the crops in Gurla mandal of Vizianagaram district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Agriculture activity has picked up significantly in almost all mandals of Vizianagaram district, thanks to the incessant rain that provided the much needed relief to the farmers reeling under deficit rainfall.

According to officials, sowing of paddy has gone up from 65% to 75% in the last three days and is expected to touch 90% by September 14 as more rain has been forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The district received 23.8 mm rainfall on Sunday.

The rain helped save the standing crops that wilted under the dry spell in Garividi, Cheepurupalli, Rajam and other areas.

Paddy sowing has been done in 63,582 hectares so far this year in the district, as against the normal of 90,255. However, it is expected to cross 71,000 hectares if the current wet spell continues. The crop area of maize has also significantly come down to 8,835 hectares as against 15,268 in normal conditions. The total food grain crop sown area is currently 72,595 hectares as against the total area of 1,05,965.

The district Joint Director of Agriculture V.T. Ramarao hopes that the agriculture activity will pick up in the wake of the favourable rain forecast. “Farmers take up sowing till September 15 in the district as a majority of them grow a single crop in a year. Now, the department is encouraging them to grow millets, and pulse vegetables to generate more income and the response has been good, aided by our constant awareness programmes,” Mr. Ramarao tells The Hindu.

Farmers’ demands

Meanwhile, farmer associations have demanded that the government release water from the Thotapalli reservoir to protect the standing crops. They also want the officials to take up repairs and maintenance of canals so that water will flow till the tail-end areas.

The farmers of Etcherla, Nellimarla, Gajapathinagaram and other areas will benefit if water is released from the reservoir.

  

