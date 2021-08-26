Westin College students bag jobs in hotels in UAE, Bahrain

VIJAYAWADA

26 August 2021 03:21 IST

Students of Westin College of Hotel Management bagged placements in international hotels in and around Dubai of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

In a ceremony on the college premises here on Wednesday, Krishna University Vice-Chancellor K.B. Chandrasekhar appreciated the students and the college and handed over visas and other travel documents to the students about to leave the country.

Mr. Chandrasekhar said it was a proud moment for Krishna University as Westin College became the first institution under the university to achieve 100% placement. He called upon all the college managements to focus on providing campus placements to graduates by reaching out to companies.

He said hotel management graduates were in great demand on the lines of engineering graduates.

College principal P. Chandrasekhar said that 90% of the 2018-2021 students were placed in the world's best five-star hotels. He said 103 students were placed in six hotels and institutions, including Dubai World Trade Centre, Gulf Hotels Group, Bahrain, Le Meridian and Westin, Atlantis Palm, Dubai, Fontana, Bahrain and EFS Facilities Services, Dubai.