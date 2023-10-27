HamberMenu
West Godavari to host Perupalem Beach Festival during Sankranti

Collector directs officials to showcase the arts and culture of the region through various events

October 27, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

The West Godavari district authorities will conduct the Perupalem Beach Festival during the Sankranti celebrations in January to promote tourism, culture, art, and crafts of the district.

The Department of Tourism has been roped in to design the festival to woo tourists to explore the beaches in the district of which Perupalem remains the prime attraction. 

Collector P. Prasanthi has directed the tourism officials to focus on promoting Narsapur lace art apart from organising various cultural events during the festival.

Rural sports, traditional music and dance performances, and display of fireworks are among the attractions being planned.

Narsapuram RDO M. Atchyuta Ambareesh, Tourism Department Regional Director V. Swami Naidu, and District Tourism Officer S. Pattabhiram have been told to finalise the festival plan and arrangements.  

Andhra Pradesh / tourism / beaches / festivals

