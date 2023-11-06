West Godavari police bust Narsapuram bank robbery, ₹6.5 lakh recovered

November 06, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - NARSAPURAM

The West Godavari police on Wednesday detected a bank robbery case which took place in State Bank of India (SBI), Narsapuram branch, four days ago on November 2. They accused, Taneti Suresh Babu, of Rustumbada village has been arrested.

Following enquiry with the local shops, the police found out that the accused had purchased a knife from a shop in the area, said district Superintendent of Police (SP), U. Ravi Prakash, on Monday. “The accused, a money lender, mortgaged gold twice in the bank. Then he planned to loot the bank,” the SP said.

The accused, who conducted ‘recce’ of the bank first, purchased the knife, covered his face with a mask and entered the cashiers room, who he held at knife-point and stole ₹6.5 lakh. He managed to escape Narsapuram on November 1, said DSP, K. Ravi Manohara Chary.