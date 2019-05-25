West Godavari disappoints ‘mega’ family once again

The defeat of JSP president Pawan Kalyan from Bhimavaram Assembly constituency and his brother Nagendra Babu from Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency has proved that West Godavari continues to be unlucky for actor-turned-politician and ‘Mega Star’ Chiranjeevi’s family. After floating the Praja Rajyam Party (PRP), Mr. Chiranjeevi had contested from Palakol Assembly constituency and lost the election to Bangaru Usha Rani of the Congress in the 2009 elections.

Prominent losers

Besides Mr. Pawan and Mr. Nagendra Babu, prominent among the losers from the district were K.A. Paul, the evangelist-turned-politician who had launched the Praja Santhi Party and contested for the Lok Sabha from Narasapuram, and Chintamaneni Prabhakar, the TDP MLA who was involved in a series of controversies.

Of the 15 Assembly constituencies, the YSRCP won 13 and the TDP two.

YSRCP’s Tellam Bala Raju from Polavaram Assembly constituency secured the highest majority of 42,405 votes and Alla Nani from Eluru Assembly constituency the lowest of 4,063 votes.

In Bhimavaram, Grandhi Srinivas won over the TDP’s nominee Ramanjaneyulu with a majority of 7,790 votes, relegating Mr. Pawan Kalyan to the third place.

With regard to the Lok Sabha seats, the YSRCP bagged two – Eluru and Narasapuram. While Kotagiri Sridhar won the Eluru seat with a thumping majority of 1.6 lakh votes over the TDP’s nominee Maganti Babu, Raghurama Krishnamraju won the Narasapuram seat by defeating TDP candidate Siva Ramaraju with a majority of 23,468 votes.

Voters of the district also played an important role in the victory of the YSRCP’s nominee from Rajahmundry Lok Sabha seat Margani Bharat.