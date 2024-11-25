West Godavari Collector receives GI Registry tag certificate for Narsapur crochet lace

NARSAPUR

West Godavari District Collector Ch. Nagarani received the Geographical Indication Registry tag certificate for Narsapur crochet lace craft from Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh during the closing ceremony of the GI & Beyond 2024 summit held in New Delhi on Monday (November 25.)

In March 2024, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry registered the crochet lace in the GI Registry, giving a new lease of life to the dying craft in the Godavari region in Andhra Pradesh. Thousands of women are involved in the craft, creating products in the 19 mandals in West Godavari and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema districts.

An estimated number of 15,000 women are earning a livelihood with the craft which is struggling to survive in the major towns of Narsapur, Palacole, Razole and Amalapuram. In an official release, Ms. Nagarani has said that the GI tag would help in promoting the trade and research on the crochet lace craft.

