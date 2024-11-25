 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

West Godavari Collector receives GI Registry tag certificate for Narsapur crochet lace

The GI tag will help in promoting the trade and research on the crochet lace craft, says Nagarani

Published - November 25, 2024 07:12 pm IST - NARSAPUR

The Hindu Bureau
West Godavari District Collector Ch. Nagarani receiving Geographical Indication Registry tag certificate for Narsapur crochet lace craft from Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh at the GI & Beyond 2024 Summit in New Delhi on November 25.

West Godavari District Collector Ch. Nagarani receiving Geographical Indication Registry tag certificate for Narsapur crochet lace craft from Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh at the GI & Beyond 2024 Summit in New Delhi on November 25. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

NARSAPUR

West Godavari District Collector Ch. Nagarani received the Geographical Indication Registry tag certificate for Narsapur crochet lace craft from Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh during the closing ceremony of the GI & Beyond 2024 summit held in New Delhi on Monday (November 25.) 

Crochet lace artisans credit GI tag for global sales boost

In March 2024, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry registered the crochet lace in the GI Registry, giving a new lease of life to the dying craft in the Godavari region in Andhra Pradesh. Thousands of women are involved in the craft, creating products in the 19 mandals in West Godavari and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema districts. 

An estimated number of 15,000 women are earning a livelihood with the craft which is struggling to survive in the major towns of Narsapur, Palacole, Razole and Amalapuram. In an official release, Ms. Nagarani has said that the GI tag would help in promoting the trade and research on the crochet lace craft.

Published - November 25, 2024 07:12 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.