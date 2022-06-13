West Godavari Collector flags fake Whatsapp account in her name

West Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi has appealed to the public in the district to remain alert after reports emerged that a group of unidentified persons is sending messages to people using her name.

A few persons have reportedly created a fake Whatsapp group with the photograph of Ms. P. Prasanthi and sent messages urging people to purchase gift cards of an online marketing group.

Cautioning the public about the fake account, the Collector appealed to the public to bring to the notice of the District Revenue Officer (DRO) in case they received any such messages.

Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) G. Pala Raju said the district cyber cell police were trying to identify the accused in the case.