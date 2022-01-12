West Godavari ASP’s camp clerk suspended in sexual harassment case

The accused reportedly demanded sexual favour from a woman constable when she applied for a transfer

Raj Kumar, camp clerk of the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP-Administration) of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh was suspended on Tuesday for allegedly sexually harassing a woman police constable.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma took the action against Mr. Kumar on Tuesday.

The accused reportedly demanded sexual favour from the victim when she applied for a transfer. Following a complaint lodged by the victim, Mr. Rahul Dev ordered an enquiry into the matter.

“As the charges were proved against the camp clerk, he was suspended immediately. Further enquiry is on,” the SP said.