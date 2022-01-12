Andhra Pradesh

West Godavari ASP’s camp clerk suspended in sexual harassment case

Raj Kumar, camp clerk of the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP-Administration) of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh was suspended on Tuesday for allegedly sexually harassing a woman police constable.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma took the action against Mr. Kumar on Tuesday.

The accused reportedly demanded sexual favour from the victim when she applied for a transfer. Following a complaint lodged by the victim, Mr. Rahul Dev ordered an enquiry into the matter.

“As the charges were proved against the camp clerk, he was suspended immediately. Further enquiry is on,” the SP said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coastal Andhra
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2022 1:13:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/west-godavari-asps-camp-clerk-suspended-in-sexual-harassment-case/article38247310.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY