West Bengal lockdown: some trains cancelled

Some trains will be cancelled and some will be partially cancelled due to complete lockdown in West Bengal on August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31. The train services to be affected are:
Train No. 02245 Howrah-Yesvantpur Duronto Special, leaving Howrah on August 5, 8, 16 and 23 will remain cancelled. Train No. 02246 Yesvantpur-Howrah Duronto Special, leaving Yesvantpur on August 7, 10, 16, 18, 23, 25 and 30 will remain cancelled.
The partially cancelled trains are: 02704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Special Express, leaving from Secunderabad on August 4, 7, 15, 16, 22, 23 and 30 will be terminated at Bhubaneswar and will not go up to Howrah.
Train No. 02703 Howrah-Secunerabad Falaknuma Special Express, will start from Bhubaneswar instead of Howrah on August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31 and will be cancelled from Howrah to Bhubaneswar on the same day.
Passengers, intending to travel by the above trains should note this and are advised to be prepared accordingly.
