Wellness centre inaugurated at GITAM

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 April 2021 00:51 IST

GITAM Deemed to be University launched a new wellness centre at GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) Medical College, here on Thursday.

The wellness centre will address the personal and psychological needs of students and will help them learn in a stress-free environment, officials said.

The facility was inaugurated by GITAM president M. Sribharath in the presence of GITAM Vice-Chancellor Prof. K.Sivaramakrishna.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Sribharath said that the ever-increasing demand for doctors in the country has forced the establishment of new medical colleges across the country, which is why importance should be given to the quality of Indian medical graduates being produced.

GITAM is committed to producing quality medical graduates by linking international online study platforms, he said. GIMSR Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. C.V. Rao, students, and faculty members attended.