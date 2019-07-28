We’ll build capital by optimally using resources, finances, says Botcha

Asserting that the TDP government had cheated the people in the name of Amaravati, Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said on Saturday that the present YSRCP dispensation would construct a capital city by optimally utilising its own resources and depending on its financial capacity.

‘Land scam’

What had happened during the TDP regime was a major land scam, he alleged.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on transparency in every aspect, and the government was acting accordingly, he stated.

Addressing the media at the CRDA office here, Mr. Satyanarayana said the government did not order that the development projects in Amaravati be stopped.

It was only reviewing the projects where norms had been flouted and its actions were being wrongly construed as retrograde.

The capital would be such that it would fulfil the requirements of the people, he observed.

Ward, village secretariats

The Minister said that the ward and village secretariats would be in place by October 2, and they were providing employment to about 4,01,000 jobless people.

The objective was to take the governance to the doorstep of the people. In all, there would be 37,860 ward secretariats and 11,157 village secretariats. He stated that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted these secretariats to offer permanent jobs to the youth and ensure a corruption-free set-up.

Mr. Reddy delivered all the ‘Navaratnalu’ in about 60 days of his rule whereas his predecessor had made 600 promises but kept only a handful of them.

Mr. Satyanarayana said ward secretariats would have 10 secretaries each, including the administrative secretary, who would be responsible for the overall delivery of public services. The other nine would take care of other functional areas.

The village secretariats would cater to every 2,000 population. Notifications were already issued and the rest of the process was under way for meeting the deadline.